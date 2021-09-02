Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 19,558 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 139.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 283,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 59,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MWA opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.90.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

