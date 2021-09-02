Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

