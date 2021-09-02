Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 199,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of SITC opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

