Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,752 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $110,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

