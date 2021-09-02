Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $470,000 in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $88.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

