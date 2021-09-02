Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $535,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 122.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $239.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.18. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $244.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

