Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,137,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after buying an additional 899,968 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Credicorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAP. Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $129.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

