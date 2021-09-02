Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.30. Open Lending reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Lending by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Open Lending by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Open Lending by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.96 on Thursday. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

