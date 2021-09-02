Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Oncorus posted earnings of ($11.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oncorus by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 744,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Oncorus by 10,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 457,177 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,101,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,663,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Oncorus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

