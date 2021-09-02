Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OHI opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

