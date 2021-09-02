Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OKTA stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,922. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.37. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.