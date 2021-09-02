Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Lowered to $60.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,214,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $1,472,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,882,385.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 969,230 shares of company stock worth $54,547,267 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $59,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.