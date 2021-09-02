Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Up to $29.76

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.76, but opened at $31.97. Nyxoah shares last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

