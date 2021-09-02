NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,118 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 70,282 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $791,758,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI opened at $212.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

