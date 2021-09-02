Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $48.00 at JMP Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

