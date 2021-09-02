Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NTNX stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 220,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,149. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,179.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

