Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of NTNX traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.17. 135,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

