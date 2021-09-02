NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Trading Up 5.3%

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 982,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,629,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

The stock has a market cap of $36.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

