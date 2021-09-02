Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.99. 40,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

