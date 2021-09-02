Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Novanta alerts:

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.08. 124,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average of $135.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Novanta has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $156.21.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.