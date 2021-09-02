Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director R. Wayne Myles Acquires 30,000 Shares

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director R. Wayne Myles purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,652,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,156,605.80.

On Friday, August 27th, R. Wayne Myles bought 70,000 shares of Nova Leap Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00.

CVE NLH opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of C$57.57 million and a P/E ratio of 13.45. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.77.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

