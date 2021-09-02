Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.58. 27,335,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,176,078. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

