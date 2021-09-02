Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report sales of $128.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the highest is $130.10 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $140.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $520.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.60 million to $543.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $512.13 million, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $514.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.