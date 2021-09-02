Northwest Bancshares Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $385.97. 1,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,812. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $388.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.