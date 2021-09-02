Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

DG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,628. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.03 and a 200-day moving average of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

