Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. 2,444,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

