Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $13.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.50. 57,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.62 and a 200-day moving average of $369.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.