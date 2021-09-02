Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.20. 31,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

