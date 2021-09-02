Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 292 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.60. 439,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,573. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.15. The firm has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

