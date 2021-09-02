Northland Securities Increases Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target to $161.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $143.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.70.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $299,086.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,945,367.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,476 shares of company stock worth $1,501,688 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.