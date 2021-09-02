Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average of $111.40. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

