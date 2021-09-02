Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Raised to $270.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $240.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $243.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

