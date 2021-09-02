Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.89

Shares of Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 35636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

