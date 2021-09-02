Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $19,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA opened at $197.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $196.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.