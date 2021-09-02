Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKRKY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NKRKY opened at $19.00 on Monday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.43 million during the quarter.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

