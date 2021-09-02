Noir Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Noir has a total market cap of $154,688.06 and approximately $285.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00087329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.00356252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00046593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016370 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,511,920 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

