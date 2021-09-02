Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in NIO were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in NIO by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,049,000 after purchasing an additional 297,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIO by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,600,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NIO by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,159,000 after purchasing an additional 505,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NIO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,194,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,511,000 after acquiring an additional 167,631 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.96.

NIO stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.24. 1,327,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,320,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.