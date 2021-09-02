Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

NYSE NINE opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.