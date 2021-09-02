Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 289,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 13,649,573 shares.The stock last traded at $11.16 and had previously closed at $10.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock worth $63,637,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

