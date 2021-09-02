NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.23). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $18,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,860,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $20.95 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Earnings History and Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

