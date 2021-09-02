Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.87 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $131.32 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001743 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00133598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00156980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.41 or 0.07544649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,959.38 or 0.99705062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808059 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

