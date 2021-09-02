New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,877,072 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,877,072 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IONS opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

