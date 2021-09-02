New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 49,600 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 60.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,020,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,831,000 after buying an additional 98,934 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $289.79 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.54, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

