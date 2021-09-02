New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,153 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.34% of United Fire Group worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of UFCS opened at $25.69 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $645.26 million, a P/E ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.