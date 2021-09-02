New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Globant worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Globant by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $324.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.07 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $326.71.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

