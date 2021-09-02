New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $8.27 Million Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 239,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $34.20 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

