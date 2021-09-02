Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Lowered to C$0.15 at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NCU. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevada Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.18.

Shares of NCU stock remained flat at $C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,361,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,665. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$165.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

