Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Lowered to C$0.15 at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NCU. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevada Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.18.

Shares of NCU stock remained flat at $C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,361,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,665. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$165.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

