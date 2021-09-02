NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 68,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,597,540 shares.The stock last traded at $93.43 and had previously closed at $89.62.

The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $34.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NetEase by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NetEase by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,498 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,161,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $125,923,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NetEase by 1,648.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,177 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

