NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.140-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $89.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,840. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

