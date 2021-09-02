NeoMedia Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEOM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NeoMedia Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEOM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,553,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NEOM stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. NeoMedia Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About NeoMedia Technologies
